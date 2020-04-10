GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Highs in the 70s today but snow expected by Saturday in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s today but could see snow and freezing temperatures by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 41, with 20% chance of showers.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 20, with a 90% chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 29 and an overnight low of 9, with a 90% chance of snow.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

