Louisville City Council commits $250K to coronavirus business assistance program

Louisville City Council on Tuesday considered creating a financial assistance program for small businesses in the city that have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.The initial program funding would be $250,000 from the city’s general fund, and would support brick-and-mortar businesses.

Council directed the Economic Vitality Committee to further evaluate the Emergency Solutions Grant program, including possible structure, criteria and administration.

Council will have to adopt a legislative action to officially launch the program, which could happen on April 21.

Criteria Council discussed included applicants being current on all city accounts at time of application and having fewer than total 50 employees or 25 full-time equivalent employees.

Many council members said they were comfortable starting with $250,000 and reassessing the amount later.

“I think a quarter of a million dollars is a good place to start,” Mayor Ashley Stolzmann said. “There’s quite a bit of uncertainty on our part as well with regard to the city’s budget, and reduction to revenue in the general fund in particular.”

In addition to the eligibility criteria and application questions, the program timeline, individual grant amount and review process also will need to be determined.

The Economic Vitality Committee will meet virtually at 2 p.m. Monday and potentially 2 p.m. Tuesday if it needs a second day to discuss the program structure. Members of the public can access the meeting at bit.ly/3ebmYPT.

Public comments can be sent to Economic Development Director Megan Pierce at mpierce@louisvilleco.gov.

Once the committee has reviewed all program components, staff will prepare the needed specifics for Council’s consideration on April 21.