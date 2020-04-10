GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Jamestown Mercantile Limits To-Go Dinner Hours Due to Coronavirus

  • Jim Burleson walks out with his to-go dinner order on Thursday, April 09, 2020, at the Jamestown Mercantile in Jamestown. The restaurant has limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Owner Rainbow Shultz, left, gives a bottle of wine to Sonia Kelly for her to-go dinner order on Thursday, April 09, 2020, at the Jamestown Mercantile in Jamestown. The restaurant has limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Volunteer Kurt D. carries a to-go dinner order out to a customer on Thursday, April 09, 2020, at the Jamestown Mercantile in Jamestown. The restaurant has limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Barb Petruzzi walks home after picking up a to-go dinner order on Thursday, April 09, 2020, at the Jamestown Mercantile in Jamestown. The restaurant has limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Kyser, right, and her husband David grab a freshly baked pie from a table while picking up a to-go dinner order on Thursday, April 09, 2020, at the Jamestown Mercantile in Jamestown. The restaurant has limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
