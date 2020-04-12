GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County representatives to host virtual…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County representatives to host virtual town hall to discuss coronavirus impact on higher education

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County representatives and educational leaders will host a virtual town hall Monday to discuss the impact of the new coronavirus on higher education.

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The conversation will be led by state Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, and state Rep. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Lafayette, Louisville and eastern Longmont).

The state representatives will be joined by University of Colorado Boulder’s Chancellor Philip DiStephano, Regent Jack Kroll, and Student Government Legislative Council President Sarah Altshuler, as well as the Department of Higher Education’s Executive Director Angie Pacciano.

In addition to discussing COVID-19’s impact on higher education and the community, state representatives and education leaders will share resources and updates about the state’s response and answer questions from the community.

Those interested in participating can register on Zoom Link at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ISjwUNmjQGqOkBe2iFeqXQ.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. We’re Really Going To Need Some Hair Care

    After all this stay-at-home time, we’re really going to need some hair care when we can get out again! Make...
  2. A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Commemorating the life of a departed loved one helps family members and friends pay a respectful farewell. Greenwood & Myers...
  3. Remodeled Habitat Apartments

    Spending a lot of time at home lately? And tired of looking at the same old boring walls? Make a...
  4. Time To Refinish Your Hardwood Floors?

    You’ve been spending more time at home recently, and you’re noticing… maybe it’s time to upgrade or refinish your hardwood...
  5. Appliance Sales And Repair

    Need a new home appliance? J Day’s Appliance is the top choice for appliance sales and repair in northern Colorado....