Boulder therapist builds network to help others through coronavirus crisis

Doctors, nurses and grocery store employees are among many working to support their communities as the COVID-19 crisis continues. When Boulder therapist Jennifer Silacci heard stories about the increasing challenges they face at work each day, she wondered who was supporting them.

“They have a higher risk of being exposed just because of the fact they have to go outside of their homes to go to work and interact with people all day. I think that risk factor, even if they’re taking precautions, can really trigger a huge increase in anxiety,” she said.

In early March, Silacci launched a “coronavirus therapy” website, coronavirusonlinetherapy.com, offering online therapy sessions to frontline workers.

She first reached out to a network of colleagues, asking other clinicians if they would offer services for little or no cost. With those earning minimum wage in mind, her goal was to “make affordable, accessible online sessions available to essential workers.”

Less than a month after she created the site, Silacci has thousands of clinicians signed on to the project, and a team of over 150 volunteers working with her — among them lawyers, software developers, and social media and marketing professionals.

Casey Lee, a software developer based in California, heard about the project when his wife, a childhood friend of Silacci, saw her Facebook post calling for anyone willing to donate their time and talent.

Lee said he didn’t feel as though he could make a difference during the pandemic before joining the project.

“Doing what I do in software development, I see everything going on in the world and all of a sudden I kind of feel powerless, like the skills that I have can’t help and almost seem silly. So this was an opportunity to realize that my skills are valuable and can help this very serious pandemic,” he said.

Lee approximated that he has spent 60 to 80 hours working on the website in the few weeks since he joined Silacci’s project. The site, he said, is designed to make it simple for clinicians and frontline workers to connect.

Flexible pay scale

Clinicians setting up a profile on the site are asked to provide their state license number and liability insurance policy number. The site requires all clinicians to be licensed for independent clinical practice, and have their own malpractice insurance.

They also must be authorized by their respective state board to conduct independent clinical practice, to ensure “everyone has full responsibility for every referral,” Silacci said.

As of Thursday, just over 1,700 clinicians were enrolled on the site, although Lee and Silacci both estimate 3,500 clinicians across all 50 states have agreed to enroll. Volunteers are enrolling clinicians as quickly as they can, signing up about 20 every hour in the last week.

Frontline workers visiting the site are not required to provide their name or address, but are asked to provide the state they live in to guarantee they are paired with clinicians licensed to practice in the same state. They have the option to provide other information, like what type of essential job they work, their minimum wage, and what they’re able to pay for clinicians’ services.

The coronavirus therapy service offers therapy at no cost for those who cannot afford to pay, but clients can choose to pay up to a maximum of $50 per session. Ordinarily, therapy can cost upwards of $250 per session.

In the first weeks of the site being active volunteers manually paired clients with clinicians. On Wednesday night, Lee added a search engine that automatically pairs clients with clinicians based on the filters they applied in their search.

Clients are given contact information for the top three clinicians whose profiles match their preferences such as gender, specialty, and types of therapy offered. They also have the option to filter results based on whether or not a clinician accepts their insurance.

According to Lee, the site made about 100 referrals every hour Thursday. Although, he added, the increase in activity could be the result of actress Kristen Bell promoting the site on her Instagram account, which has over 13 million followers, the same day.

The project currently has more clinicians enrolled than requests for referrals. Lee and Silacci said they are hoping that will change with the addition of the automatic search feature and, hopefully, more publicity from people like Bell. Silacci added she has a team of social media and marketing volunteers working on efforts to spread the word.

“We’re very gratefully accepting more therapists on our team, anyone who would like to join us,” she said.

‘A secondary pandemic’

Rebecca Wong, a clinician operating in upstate New York, was one of the first to join Silacci as one of the project’s advisory board members. Wong said that because many on the front line might not view therapy services as a priority while they work through the state of emergency, there will be a delay in when many essential workers start looking for support.

She predicts some may wait until after the pandemic has passed before they’re “able to drop in to the emotional components that could potentially get in the way of the work they are doing now.

“I think a lot of what we’re seeing right now points to the fact that COVID-19 is the current pandemic that we’re facing, but there’s going to be a secondary pandemic, which is going to be mental health,” she added.

Silacci also believes the emotional toll the pandemic takes on frontline workers will most likely outlive the pandemic.

“Some of these doctors and nurses are in positions where they have to decide who gets a ventilator — that’s very tough. I think they’re going to have some trauma and some PTSD related to that, probably for a while. So I think our feeling is that we want to be available for as long as anyone needs us,” she said.

While the coronavirus therapy website requires all clinicians to offer a minimum of four pro bono or low-cost sessions to each client, it will be up to them to decide how long they are able to provide support to workers during and after the pandemic.

Silacci said she hopes to get funding for the project to become a non-profit, to make sure it’s able to continue. Until then, many clinicians say they’re willing to provide services for as long as needed.

Deborah Miller, a psychotherapist in New York City, agreed to participate in Silacci’s project nearly three weeks ago. Miller said she is currently part of three or four efforts collecting clinicians willing to volunteer their services during the pandemic, among them a list New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo organized in March.

“The frontline workers’ heroism is just jaw dropping, and it inspires me to contribute whatever I have to give,” Miller said.

“I don’t have enough money to make enough of a difference, but if I can work with one person at a time and support them, they in turn touch so many peoples’ lives and it ramifies like dropping a stone in the water.”