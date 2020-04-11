GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

These 59 Colorado nursing homes and health care facilities have coronavirus outbreaks

Arapahoe County logs the most nursing home outbreaks in the state with 14

This is the sign outside of North Shore Health & Rehab Facility on March 18, 2020 in Loveland.
Colorado health officials confirmed there have been coronavirus outbreaks at 59 residential and non-hospital health care facilities — including nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, medical rehabilitation centers — across the state as of Friday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers nursing homes to have outbreaks when there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents, or there are two or more people inside the facilities with fever or respiratory symptoms within a two-week period, plus at least one lab-confirmed case of coronaivrus, officials said.

This is the list of the facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday, by county, as provided to The Denver Post by the state health department:

Adams CountyAvamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (Brighton)Clear Creek Care CenterInglenook in BrightonIrondale Post Acute

Arapahoe CountyAbundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)Bethesda Lutheran Communities (South Logan Street, Centennial)Brookdale Meridian EnglewoodCherrelyn Healthcare CenterCherry Creek Nursing CenterLibby BortzLittleton Care and Rehab CenterMakarios Assisted Living (East Pacific Place, Aurora)Pearl Street Health & RehabilitationRiverPointe Senior LivingSerenity House (South Holly Street)St. Andrew’s VillageSherman House (Continuum of Colorado Group Home)Someren Glen

Boulder CountyBalfour Retirement Community (Louisville)Boulder ManorBridge at LongmontFrasier MeadowsLifecare Center of Longmont

Chaffee CountyColumbine Manor – Salida

Denver CountyAmberwood Court RehabBrookdale University ParkCourtyards at Mountain ViewHealthCenter at Franklin ParkHighline Rehabilitation and Care CommunityHolly HeightsJewell Care CenterNorth Care CenterRobert Russell Eastern Star Masonic Retirement CampusRowan Community Nursing HomeSloan’s Lake RehabilitationSunrise at Cherry Creek

Douglas CountyHighline Place Memory CareWindcrest

El Paso CountyAspen Living CenterLaurel ManorMorningStar at Mountain ShadowsTerrace GardensWinslow Court Assisted and Senior LivingFremont CountyCañon Lodge Care Center

Jefferson CountyThe Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living CenterGranville Assisted Living CenterLakeview Senior LivingMapleton Care Center – LakewoodMontage RidgeSierra Rehabilitation and Care Community

Larimer CountyNorth Shore

Montrose CountyColorow Care CenterSan Juan Living Center

Morgan CountyEben Ezer Lutheran Care Center

Pueblo CountyBrookdale Pueblo

Routt CountyCasey’s Pond

Weld CountyCentennial Healthcare CenterThe Center at CenterplaceFairacres Manor (Greeley)

Mattm Sebastian | Senior Editor

Matt Sebastian is a senior editor at The Denver Post. He joined the newspaper's staff in 2018 after a 20-year career at the Daily Camera in Boulder that included stints as city editor, entertainment editor, music critic and news reporter. He also previously served as the editor of the Colorado Daily newspaper in Boulder, and worked as a news reporter at papers in Utah and the San Francisco Bay Area. 
