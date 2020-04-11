GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

This is why you got that alert about Colorado’s coronavirus stay-at-home order

Gov. Jared Polis' original order was set to expire Saturday. It has since been extended to April 26

That blaring noise you got on your phone this morning? That was Colorado’s way of telling you that the statewide stay-at-home order is still in effect.

Saturday was originally scheduled to be the end of Gov. Jared Polis’ mandate to stay at home to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But Monday evening, the governor extended the order through April 26.

As a reminder, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wanted to make sure that people understood the order had been extended, and that Saturday would not be a day to return to normal routines, an agency spokesman said in an email.

Health officials have said the social distancing measures and stay-at-home mandate have been highly effective at slowing the transmission of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus.

Still, Polis and other top officials have reiterated that Colorado is not out of the woods with the new coronavirus, and that social distancing is still critical to preventing a surge in patients that would overwhelm hospitals.

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 
