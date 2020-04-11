Four weeks in, Boulder County coronavirus case total rises to 248

Four weeks from the day its first COVID-19 case was confirmed, Boulder County on Saturday saw its total nearly reach the quarter century mark, at 248 confirmed and probable positive cases

That marked an uptick of 12 from the previous day. The first case for the county in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was publicly reported March 14.

Additionally, according to Boulder County Public Health, 61 of those people have required hospitalization, 112 have recovered, and investigations are ongoing concerning 41 of the cases.

The age bracket seeing the highest number of positive tests is those 20 to 29, with 55. For those 9 and under, there have been just three.

The county health department reports the death total remaining at seven. On Thursday, Boulder County Coroner Emma Hall put the count maintained by her office at eight. Officials have said the disparity between those two numbers can be explained by a difference in the timing of entering data into separate data bases.

Boulder leads the county with cases by municipality at 94, with Longmont well back in second at 58. At the other end of the spectrum, Erie and Superior have just four each, with Niwot logging only three.

Also on Saturday, the number of cases at Boulder County long-term care facilities held fast, with 40 residents and staff affected, across 10 separate locations.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday released new numbers for the statewide impact of COVID-19. It showed that, based on data current through Friday, 274 people have died, 6,893 have tested positive, and 1,376 have been hospitalized across 56 of the state’s 64 counties. Additionally, there have been outbreaks at 67 residential and non–hospital health care facilities.

Both the county and state numbers are believed to not show the full range of COVID-19’s spread, due to the lack of access to testing for many, and because of the lag time in a return on the results of tests that are completed.

Colorado remains on a statewide stay at home order, which was originally to have expired Saturday, but has been extended by Gov. Jared Polis to April 26. Coloradans received a mass alert on their phones Saturday morning, as a reminder that instead of getting a reprieve from the widespread suspension of public life, the state’s residents have another two weeks to go.