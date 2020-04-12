Photos: Churches adapt to COVID-19 for Easter

Deacon David Luksch, left, Father Mark Kovacik, and Father Jose Chicas, do a walk through of the live streaming they did that Thursday evening. Members of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Boulder have had to find creative ways to have their Easter Services and conduct confessions because of the COVID-19 virus. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Father Jose Chicas listens to a confession on April 10, 2020 in the parking lot of the church and catholic school. Members of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Boulder have had to find creative ways to have their Easter Services and conduct confessions because of the COVID-19 virus. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Deacon David Luksch, from left, Father Mark Kovacik, and Father Jose Chicas, do a walk through to prepare for the livestream of the Holy Thursday Mass they celebrated Thursday evening at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Boulder. Religious communities around the area have turned to technology to practice their faith traditions as important holidays in most religions are affected by Colorado’s stay-at-home order. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Father Mark Kovacik, left, and Michelle Anderson, look through the live stream camera to see if everything lines up. Members of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Boulder have had to find creative ways to have their Easter Services and conduct confessions because of the COVID-19 virus. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Father Mark Kovacik listens to a confession from a vehicle in the parking lot on April 10, 2020. Members of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Boulder have had to find creative ways to have their Easter Services and conduct confessions because of the COVID-19 virus. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
