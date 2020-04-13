GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

BVSD to host remote school board meeting, take public comment by email

The Boulder Valley school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom, with the public invited to email comments ahead of the meeting.

Public comments won’t be read during the meeting, but board members may address them during the meeting and they will be attached to the meeting minutes.

To send a comment, email bvs.board@bvsd.org and type “Public Comment” in the subject field. The deadline to submit a comment is 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first BVSD school board meeting since Gov. Jared Polis prohibited gather more than 10 people during the coronavirus epidemic.

The agenda includes amendments to construction contracts for capital construction bond issue work, a one-year extension of the Horizons K-8 School’s charter contract and a preliminary budget update.

To watch the meeting live on BV22, go to tinyurl.com/uswfmvw.

 

