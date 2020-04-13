Erie seeks board, commission members

Erie is seeking residents interested in volunteering by serving on town boards and commissions.

Those with vacancies are: Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments, Historic Preservation Board, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board, Sustainability Advisory Board and Tree Board.

To be considered for appointments applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 30. All board and commission members must be residents of Erie. The application and more information about meeting dates and times can be found at erieco.gov/319/Boards-Commissions.