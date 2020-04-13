Longmont City Council to consider Colo. 66 access agreement

Longmont City Council on Tuesday night is to consider approval of an intergovernmental agreement for controlling future accesses to Colo. 66 between Lyons on the west and Weld County Road 19 on the east.

Longmont’s agreement with Lyons, Firestone, Mead, Boulder County, Weld County and the Colorado Department of Transportation would limit possible changes to access points as part of an ongoing effort to improve transportation conditions on that section of the state roadway, which also is known as the Ute Highway.

Longmont transportation planning manager Phil Greenwald said that under the proposed intergovernmental pact, the access points the municipalities, counties and CDOT have agreed upon could be changed in the future only with a supermajority of the participating governments — at least five out of the seven — agreeing with the changes.

The 370 access points cited in the agreement include private driveways, county roads, other highways and municipal streets.

The agreement states that “the coordinated regulation of vehicular access to public highways is necessary to maintain the efficient and smooth flow of traffic without compromising pedestrian and alternative modes of transportation circulation, to reduce the potential for traffic accidents, to protect the functional level and optimize the traffic capacity, to provide an efficient spacing of traffic signals and to protect the public health, safety and welfare.”

“We’re not going to actively close access to anybody’s property,” Greenwald said Monday, although he said state and local officials have been trying to consolidate accesses wherever possible.

Many accesses to the highway were there “long before it was such a busy facility,” he said.

He said property owners could propose opening any currently closed access point, providing a new one or changing the features of an existing access in order to accommodate the traffic that might result from a proposed development or redevelopment of the property. However, there first would have to be “a pretty significant review” and approval by the affected government jurisdictions and the intergovernmental agreement’s participating municipalities, counties and CDOT of the development or redevelopment application, Greenwald said.

Greenwald said he believes most of the other government jurisdictions have formally approved the Colo. 66 access intergovernmental agreement.

Longmont city staff has recommended council approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Brian Bagley to sign the agreement. It’s on a consent section of Tuesday’s council agenda, which means council members won’t discuss it before voting on it, unless at least one council member “pulls it off consent” in order to ask questions about it or to vote “no.”

The full 134-page agreement, including details about and maps of the Colo. 66 access points, can be viewed as an attachment to Item 8F on the council’s 7 p.m. Tuesday agenda, which is available at tinyurl.com/ukfwvuw.