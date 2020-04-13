Longmont man injured in fall from First Flatironette in Boulder

A Longmont man was injured in a short fall Sunday in Boulder, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The 23-year-old man and his brother were hiking back to the Chautauqua parking lot at 2:13 p.m Sunday when he fell about eight feet from a rock on the south side of the First Flatironette.

Rescuers reached the man and performed first aid before carrying him to the Bluebell Shelter. He was taken for further medical evaluation by private vehicle.

The rescue took two hours, and Rocky Mountain Rescue and rangers from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks responded to the call in addition to the sheriff’s office.