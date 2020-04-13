GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont shortens hours at Martin Street Waste Diversion Center

LONGMONT, CO – APRIL 13:A sign a the Waste Diversion Center warns users that it has temporarily closed to contractors and non-residents on Monday in Longmont on April 13, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Longmont has reduced the hours at the city’s Waste Diversion Center, 140 Martin St., to give staff enough time to disinfect their areas when arriving and leaving work, official announced Monday.

The Waste Diversion Center’s regular business hours are normally 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Effective Monday morning — under one of the city’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic — that has changed to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

When it is open, Longmont  residents who pay the city’s waste management fee can drop off such items at the center as: yard waste, including tree limbs and leaves; compostable materials, including household food waste; single stream recyclables; plastic bags; styrofoam; used automotive and cooking oil and automotive batteries; shredded paper; wrapping paper; and scrap metal.

Bob Allen, director of operations for the Department of Public Works and Natural Resources, said in a Monday email that a few week ago, Longmont closed the Waste Diversion Center to contractors and non-residents so that city staff would not have to physically handle payments that non-residents and others who aren’t city trash hauling customers must make when dropping materials off at the center.

“Residents wave their bill from a distance as they enter the site so that there is not direct contact,” Allen said.

More information about Longmont’s Waste Diversion Center can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y9cjzrfb.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
