Louisville-based Studio Shed sees demand as coronavirus lockdown reveals accessory structure advantages

As working from home becomes a way of life across America due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Louisville company has seen demand grow for its accessory structure products that can restore the option to get away from domestic distractions during the professional grind.

An increase in business — when so many across the nation are having to tighten their belts — is taking place at Studio Shed, which manufactures and custom-builds backyard sheds meant to be used for much more than garden tool storage, including as workout areas, office spaces or even a place for a family member to quarantine to lessen the chance of contagion for other household residents.

Company leaders have attributed some of the rising interest to the desire to have another place outside the home to spend time or get work done as the coronavirus continues to infiltrate the country and Colorado amid economically untenable government-mandated stay-at-home orders, business closures and limits on gathering.

“We have seen quite a big uptick, looking at year over year. The virus hasn’t come without its own unique challenges. The first question is, ‘Hey, is our supply chain OK?’ Thankfully it still is,” Studio Shed president and co-founder Mike Koenig said in an interview.

He and his 9-year-old daughter have been able to take advantage of their shed, as schoolwork and classes also are being performed remotely. Demand for Studio Sheds was on the rise prior to the outbreak, company leaders said, as their products can be used as accessory dwellings or backyard mother-in-law suites, too, which have grown in popularity as possible affordable housing options locally and across the country.

“We were already experiencing massive growth on those in the last couple (of) years, with so many municipalities including Boulder encouraging those for urban infill,” Koenig said.

While many businesses, including the Camera, across the country cut back on staffing during the lockdown orders resulting from the potentially deadly spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, with record unemployment filings nationwide over the past several weeks, Studio Shed had to hire a handful more workers, upping its workforce by about 30%, Koenig said.

“As the owner of a small business, SJE Productions, which focuses on brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, I felt the impact of COVID-19 in late February with my clients being forced to cancel or postpone their events,” newly hired Studio Shed employee Steven Elmes stated through a company spokesperson. “With the majority of my industry and clients in a holding pattern, I began looking for alternate employment as a means to both keep myself occupied and income coming in. Thankfully, Mike posted a note on LinkedIn that Studio Shed was seeking help, and I’m quite comfortable in the trades.”

Spikes in requests for accessory structures or alternate living units have not occurred industrywide. Byron Fears, co-owner of Lyons-based builder SimBLISSity Tiny Homes, is experiencing a drop in business. His supply chain is halted, and he is unsure if he will be able to pay the $3,000 monthly rent for the business’ workspace over the coming months.

Tiny homes, though, could play a role in maintaining a warm place to sleep for locals struck by unemployment, furloughs or other economic ramifications of the pandemic that could lead to homelessness or housing insecurity, believes Fears, who also is on the board of the Tiny Home Industry Association.

But they could be a far bigger help if local authorities ease up on the regulations surrounding the placement of tiny homes on private properties. The Boulder City Council earlier this year adopted the municipality’s first set of regulations governing tiny homes, theoretically allowing them. Officials requested an exemption to let the dwellings, typically defined as 400 square feet or smaller, get built off site and inspected for safety at facilities like Fears’, and then moved onto a fixed foundation on the property they will sit on, instead of mandating construction occur on the foundation.

Fears thinks the pandemic may present a need to allow tiny homes on wheels to be used for living in the Boulder area, or even as alternative or temporary housing nearby hospitals for medical employees who are worried about possibly spreading the virus among their fellow household members.

“I think it’s a time for Boulder to really be about their community — which they say they’re about their community, with all their rules and regulations — but they are going to have to do it differently at this point,” Fears said.

Councilwoman Rachel Friend, who has been open to exploring the idea of allowing tiny homes on wheels as a potentially affordable housing option in pricey Boulder, agrees the virus could prompt local government to rethink its duties, and that more flexibility for tiny homes may be one way to assist with the recovery from the health crisis. But she is circumspect of advocates on a number of issues seizing on the virus in an attempt to bring issues they most care about to the forefront of public discourse and the agendas of decision-makers.

“In terms of the tiny homes, I think that there is great value in them to begin with, and right now, more than ever, people are going to need some help with keeping a roof over their head,” Friend said. “So yes, I do think we should be looking at ways to creatively help as many community members as we can, with a caveat: I’m very wary of pushing agendas that aren’t directly related to COVID-19.”