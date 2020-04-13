Up to 5 more inches of snow today in Boulder

Boulder could see another 5 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of 26 with an overnight low of 14 with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Boulder has already received 8.8 inches of snow over the course of the weekend’s storm, according to local meteorologist Matt Kelsch.

Boulder 6pm storm total 0.56 liquid, 8.8” snow (old record 8.0” in 1903) #cowx #boulderwx — Matthew Kelsch (@mattkelsch) April 13, 2020

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 25, with a 20% chance of snow.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 27, with an 80% chance of snow.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 38 and an overnight low of 22, with an 80% chance of snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 48 and an overnight low of 29, with a slight chance of snow.