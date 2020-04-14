GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High in the 40s with more snow possible in Boulder

NewsBoulder Area news

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see mostly sunny skies today, but there is still a chance of snow in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of 41 with an overnight low of 24. There is a 20% chance of snow after 1 p.m., which drops to a 10% chance before 8 p.m.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, Boulder had received 17.7 inches of snow over the course of the weekend’s storm, according to local meteorologist Matt Kelsch.

New totals that include Monday’s snowfall were not available.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 28, with an 80% chance of rain before 7 p.m., which is likely to turn to snow overnight.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 30 and an overnight low of 22, with an 90% chance of snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 46 and an overnight low of 29, with a slight chance of snow that will turn to rain as the day warms.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

