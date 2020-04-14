East County communities create assistance programs to help small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include how many Erie businesses have received grants, as well as the time for Louisville’s meeting on Friday.

Businesses across East Boulder County are looking for ways to stay afloat as the novel coronavirus pandemic grips the country, and community leaders are responding with new funds aimed at helping as social distancing mandates and the statewide stay-at-home order continue to impact bottom lines.

Erie, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior all have created assistance funds to provide a financial boost to local businesses.

Louisville and Lafayette are the latest to create such a program.

The details of the Louisville program are still being determined after City Council on April 7 approved using $250,000 from the general fund to start a business relief program.

City Council charged the Economic Vitality Committee with creating program criteria and applications, as well as deciding the amount each business can receive. At its Monday meeting, the committee landed on grants of up to $5,000.

“It certainly won’t be enough, but it is a lot,” said Committee Chair and Councilmember Caleb Dickinson.

According to a survey created by the Economic Vitality Director Megan Pierce, there are 944 businesses in the city, including 742 brick-and-mortar businesses.

Mayor Ashley Stolzmann said she would like to see the program application window open for a short period of time, which will allow the committee to go through applications and quickly distribute funds.

“There is a community effort to try and help the businesses,” Stolzmann said. “It’s been impressive to see the efforts.”

The Committee will continue its discussion at 2 p.m. Wednesday to finalize the program’s application before sending all of the information to City Council.

Council will have to adopt a legislative action to officially launch the program, which originally was scheduled for April 21, but Council could vote at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at bit.ly/3a9WwDc.

In Lafayette, City Council on April 7 approved creating a business assistance program and allocated $500,000 from the city’s general fund to support small businesses.

Council agreed to fund a major portion of the funds, $300,000, while $200,000 would come from Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority. The Authority was slated to vote Tuesday on its portion of the funding.

Prior to creating the program, Lafayette surveyed businesses to better understand their needs. About 86% of businesses that responded to the survey had suspended or significantly reduced their operations because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an April 7 presentation to Council. The survey also indicated that out of the businesses that responded, about 47% saw a loss in revenue of 75% or more.

Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority Chair Kevin Muller said the Authority is committed to helping fund the program.

“Our small businesses are the heart and vibrancy of downtown,” Muller said. “We want to save as many businesses as we can. We’re very excited to be involved with this.”

Mayor Jamie Harkins said she loves the program.

“I think (businesses) are such an incredible part of what we are,” Harkins said. “I want to make sure the ones we can help in this moment are helped.”

The city could have information on the program posted as early as Wednesday at cityoflafayette.com.

In Superior, the town created a Small Business Emergency Relief Grant for brick-and-mortar businesses. The town announced the program on March 30 and allocated $250,000 from the general fund to help businesses.

As of April 9, $190,000 was awarded to 29 businesses in $5,000 and $10,000 grants.

“I’m very proud of our town for responding so quickly with grant money to help our small businesses and restaurants during this time of need,” Mayor Clint Folsom said.

Erie also created a Small Business Emergency Relief Grant Program, allocating $300,000.

Grant awards will range from $5,000 for businesses with two to 10 employees and $10,000 for businesses with 11 or more employees.

Erie this week awarded grants to 16 businesses, and the grant review committee will continue to review 35 applications, According to the Town Administrator weekly email sent Tuesday.

Erie also is surveying businesses on how the pandemic has impacted them

“The best way the Economic Development Department can help businesses in our community is to clearly understand the needs,” Erie Economic Development Director Ben Pratt said earlier this month. “The pandemic affects each business and industry differently, so we want to make sure there aren’t any gaps in aid and that there aren’t any businesses left behind.”