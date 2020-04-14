Lafayette Council eyes extending oil and gas moratorium for another six months as coronavirus slows state-level rulemaking

Lafayette City Council next week is slated to vote to extend its moratorium on oil and gas operations.

Council in November voted to extend until May 30 the city’s moratorium on the submission, acceptance, processing and approval of any land use applications for oil and gas operations.

Special counsel Elizabeth Paranhos on April 7 told Council the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has delayed some rulemaking because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which affects the city’s decision regarding oil and gas regulation.

“In November, when the city instituted the current six-month moratorium, we believed the COGCC and Boulder County would have revised their oil and gas rules by sometime early this spring when our moratorium is set to expire,” Paranhos said. “However, there have been delays, which happens from time to time.”

She said currently the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has delayed ruling on some regulations that will have an impact on local governments.

She told Council it should extend its moratorium for six months to allow for the rulings to happen, which will give officials more information for city regulations.

Mayor Jamie Harkins said, “In light of the advice to wait, I do agree that is really critical in shaping our next steps.”

Council could vote on the extension during its April 21 meeting.