Local musician creates ‘cancellation’ compilation, plans ‘lo-fi’ livestream to aid musicians, coronavirus relief

Pre-pandemic, Boulder-based musician Rane Miranda’s days were filled with performing gigs with his band Sunnnner (formerly Sad Bug) while working as a valet and banquet server at Hotel Boulderado. He would also schedule under-the-radar house concerts with indie bands from across the country through his booking agency DIY Casual. Similar to the intimate music series SoFar Sounds, that originated in London, the address of the venue would only be revealed to a select few via Instagram direct messages. Recently furloughed from his hospitality job and unable to play to live audiences, he — like many artists — has turned to social media to deliver high-energy sets that brim with grit, authenticity and a raw garage band edge.

Miranda has created a cancellation compilation CD, available for purchase on Bandcamp, featuring the axed Boulder gigs that yielded to COVID-19 shutdowns. From 2-11 p.m. Wednesday, Miranda will livestream radio-like segments highlighting tracks from the album on DIY Casual’s Instagram channel (@diycasual). Joining him with virtual sets throughout the nine-hour slot will be bass player and songwriter Pictoria Vark and other groups who were originally scheduled to play DIY Casual house concerts in Boulder this spring. Miranda said proceeds from the compilation album will be split between the featured musicians, with a portion donated to the Boulder County COVID-19 Relief Fund. Miranda said he also plans to donate some proceeds from Sunnnner’s new album sales to SPAN Boulder.

We caught up with the creative to talk about how he is faring during these strange times, Sunnnner’s new album that drops Monday and what he longs to do when the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Daily Camera: How are you doing amid all this social distancing and the pandemic? Would you say this current time has inspired you somewhat as an artist? Are you creating?

Rane Miranda: I have been surprisingly well, although occasionally overwhelmed. I was laid off in March, but with “Spruce Aly” coming out on April 20, I have been able to work on the record full-time. I would say I have no idea what to think about this time. The struggles that a lot of people have experienced are awful. Inspiration is not exclusively derived from difficult times, but it can be accessed. I try to remain present, occupy each moment and find inspiration there. I have been creating a lot of new material, physical merch and digital promos for our releases. The current conditions have given me a lot more time to utilize all my creative energy, if anything.

DC: How many bands were impacted by DIY Casual’s spring cancellations? Love the idea of offering a compilation CD and livestream. What inspired you to make this happen?

RM: I think in total around 25 bands were canceled. Our last show — Diners, Orca Welles, Sad Bug — took place right before they started warning against large gatherings — we capped capacity at 20. We made the call to cancel all shows until June shortly after that and started putting the compilation together. Many bands had already dropped their tours before we announced all shows were off. We are glad to find a way to still make things happen, while keeping people safe.

It feels odd to not be able to put on shows, and with the future so uncertain a lot of bands are eager to find new ways to engage with listeners. People seem pretty excited for the livestream … so be sure to check it out. Hoping this will help bring everyone a sense of connection in our current strange circumstances. And, when else will you be able to watch your favorite DIY bands in your living room like lo-fi television? Really grateful so many bands were willing to contribute. We will be live with Pictoria Vark in New Jersey, The Slacks in Denver, Tonguebyte in Fort Collins and so many other local and touring musicians. DIY Casual is happy to keep people busy, entertained and connected through the shutdowns.

DC: In addition to getting this compilation CD out there, your band’s album “Spruce Aly” comes out. I know this has been a labor of love. Are there any songs on this release you are particularly proud of? Ones you think will resonate with fans?

RM: We are so excited to finally be releasing “Spruce Aly” after many months of hype and date changes. Some singles have already dropped. The album was recorded by David Reyes Quintana of Reyes del Trueno Records. We will be live on Instagram (@sunnnner.band) on April 20 starting at 6 p.m. — streaming solo performances from all members of Sunnnner including myself on guitar and vocals, Jaye Gambino on bass and Logan Pace on drums, as well as sets from Papergirl in South Australia, Diners in Arizona, Turvy Organ in Denver and several other musicians. Sunnnner’s mutual favorites are “Twin” and “Boring [Redacted],” which are out now as a single release.

DC: Lastly, what are some things you are most looking forward to doing once the stay-at-home orders are lifted?

RM: I imagine when this is all over we will record another record. We are currently learning new songs by sending each other voice memos. Also plan to set up another West Coast tour. Getting back to the bay is first on our list for post shelter-in-place America. Personally, I am looking forward to being around people without the pressure of risking anyone’s safety. Can’t wait to sit by the creek with all my friends and travel to Mexico to see my family.