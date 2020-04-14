Skiers and boarders donated more than 28,000 ski goggles for medical personnel in two weeks

As an orthopedic surgeon at Rose Medical Center, Catherine Logan believes wearing ski goggles gives her better protection from coronavirus transmission in the operating room. That makes her especially grateful for the efforts of Goggles for Docs, a national organization that has collected more than 28,000 goggles from donors for distribution to medical personnel in a little more than two weeks.

And in Colorado, Lakewood-based Christy Sports — a chain of winter sports specialty stores with more than 55 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington — has donated more than 60 pairs of new goggles to Rose Medical Center. It’s also making 11 of its Colorado stores available as Goggles for Docs drop-off points for people who want to donate to the cause.

“In the operating room, we’re always worried about splatter risk but also airborne risk,” Logan said. “I feel so much more safe having that seal around my face, as opposed to an open-ended shield.”

As of Tuesday, 28,340 goggles have been donated to Goggles for Docs since it was founded by Jon Schaefer, the general manager of two small ski areas in the Northeast: Berkshire East in western Massachusetts and Catamount in upstate New York.

That response “is crazy,” Schaefer said. “It almost feels like a fake number at this point.”

Goggles for Docs began March 28 when one of Schaefer’s ski coaches forwarded an email he received from a New York City emergency room doctor asking for donations of goggles to make up for the shortage of personal protective equipment. Almost immediately, the chain of emails grew.

“That same email circulated through our little network so fast, I was like, ‘This guy is going to wind up with 10,000 goggles on his back porch if he’s not careful,’ ” Schaefer said. “I wanted to help, and I sort of got in the middle of it. We were hoping to come up with five hundred, or maybe a thousand goggles.”

Within hours, a ski industry software company, Inntopia, created a website for the effort. Word spread and people began offering volunteer help, including setting up drop-off locations.

“I’ve been telling people I felt like I was suddenly the guy in ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ strapped to the chair, watching the screen as this thing just accelerated away from me at like Mach ten pace,” Schaefer said. “Mikaela Shiffrin put it on Snapchat. It exploded, not just in New England, not just in the United States, but requests from Europe, New Zealand, Australia. I was fielding calls from heads of ski goggle companies, Tiger Shaw (U.S. Ski Team chief executive), volunteers — just a million messages.”

Soon, they were getting requests from 40 hospitals per day, which all had to be vetted for legitimacy.

“Just when we thought we were getting ahead of it, we’d have a lot more hospital requests,” Schaefer said. “Or, just when we thought we couldn’t get enough vetted fast enough, we’d have 10 more volunteers. At one point we had over 100 hospitals to be vetted.”

Mackenzie Dunster, a Denver woman who normally works in the music industry, is serving as the organization’s national volunteer coordinator. She estimates the number of volunteers around the country now exceeds 400.

“The people are incredible,” Dunster said. “I’ve had contact with a majority of them, and it’s pretty wild to communicate with this large of a group of people and have zero negative experiences. Every single person has just been extremely pleasant and gung-ho about trying to participate and get involved and do as much as they can. It’s really amazing.”

Christy Sports locations serving as drop-off points in the metro area include its stores in Boulder, Cherry Creek and Park Meadows. Donors are asked to disinfect the goggles as thoroughly as possible, place them in plastic bags with zipper closures, and deposit them in the drop boxes.

“Number one, it fits with what we do,” said Brian Sullivan, the operations manager for Christy locations in Summit County and Winter Park. “Number two, it just felt like the right thing to do.”

Rose surgeon Logan also has a relationship with Burton Snowboards because she is a U.S. Ski & Snowboard team doctor and sits on the board of the Chill Foundation, Burton’s charity branch. Burton has donated to Goggles for Docs and also is committed to donating 500,000 KN95 masks to medical personnel.

“I talk to colleagues up and down the East Coast who are using the goggles,” said Logan, who did her residency in Boston. “Wearing something that feels a little tight or foreign is certainly better than a cough to the face. There is an immediate feeling of safety. The transformation in two weeks has been wonderful.”

And it’s not just the goggles.

“One of the coolest things is the communication that is occurring between the donors and the people receiving them,” Schaefer said. “The testimonials we receive show people who feel like they can finally pitch in and help from home — because it’s a really helpless feeling to not be able to pitch in during a crisis, so that’s a real moving experience for folks — but then once the goggles start rolling in, people are so thankful. They are also extremely moved by the experience. And, they get gear that’s pretty useful.”

