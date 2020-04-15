Boulder City Council to hold virtual talk on financial support for small businesses, other COVID-19 topics

The Boulder City Council is holding a series of informal virtual community forums to discuss COVID-19 topics.

The first session will be held via Zoom on Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., discussing financial assistance for small businesses during the pandemic. The schedule after that include talks on April 26, May 13 and May 28.

Each session will begin with a guest speaker discussing a chosen topic with council members for the first 10 to 20 minutes of the meeting. The discussion will then open to the public for questions.

Thursday’s guest speaker will be John Tayer, the president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber. Future topics include support for Spanish-speaking residents, youth dealing with the pandemic and mental health and wellness in the home.

This effort is part of last year’s council commitment to engage community members who do not usually participate in council affairs. Community members can join Thursday’s meeting through Zoom at zoom.us/j/95622152056 or by calling 1-253-215-878 and entering the meeting ID 956 2215 2056. Information on futuresessions can be found at bouldercolorado.gov/engage/chat-with-council.