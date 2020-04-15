Boulder project launched to help fund artists, connect community during pandemic

Create Boulder and the city’s Office of Arts and Culture are launching a project to support Boulder artists financially impacted by COVID-19.

The project, “The Creative Neighborhoods: COVID-19 Work Projects,” provides 66 funding opportunities of $599 each. Applications open Thursday and close on April 23.

Professional artists who live in Boulder and are experiencing negative financial effects as a result of COVID-19 are eligible to apply. Projects will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved for eligible applicants until it runs out.

Artists awarded projects will create an experience in their neighborhoods with the goal of connecting community members during social distancing or helping them reconnect and readjust after distancing restrictions are lifted. The project aims to provide fast funding for local artists who have lost jobs, gigs or events because of COVID-19. The projects also intend to bring Boulder neighborhoods closer together through art.

Create Boulder and the Office of Arts and Culture are each contributing $20,000 to the project. For more information or to submit an application, visit boulderarts.org/public-art/creative-neighborhoods/covid-19-work-projects.