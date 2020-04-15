GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Brickell Biotech to raise $8M via additional…

News
Business

Brickell Biotech to raise $8M via additional stock sale

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) plans to raise $8 million by selling potentially millions of new shares to the open market.

The Boulder-based pharmaceutical company said it plans to use Oppenheimer & Co. (NYSE: OPY) as a broker to the broader market at the prevailing stock prices. If sold at Tuesday’s closing price of $1.16 per share, Brickell would add more than 6.89 million shares to its current amount of 9.96 million shares outstanding, potentially diluting the stock price.

Brickell’s lead product is sofpironium bromide, a purported treatment for excessive underarm sweating. It settled a lawsuit with a former collaborator in February after it allegedly engaged in multiple bad-faith actions toward developing the compound for clinical trials and eventual sale on the market.

The company previously said it could raise up to $75 million through an indefinite “shelf offering,” meaning it can fundraise via issuing new shares, options or debt.

Brickell’s stock price was flat Wednesday to stand at $1.21 per share as of noon. The Nasdaq composite market index was down 1.44%.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. North End Salon Is Taking Appointments Now

    Have you been Zooming and Skyping a lot recently? All this working from home is resulting in some “interesting” hair...
  2. Music Can Lift Your Spirits

    Remember: in times of loneliness, music can lift your spirits, bring joy to your heart and heal your soul. Even...
  3. We’re Really Going To Need Some Hair Care

    After all this stay-at-home time, we’re really going to need some hair care when we can get out again! Make...
  4. A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Commemorating the life of a departed loved one helps family members and friends pay a respectful farewell. Greenwood & Myers...
  5. Remodeled Habitat Apartments

    Spending a lot of time at home lately? And tired of looking at the same old boring walls? Make a...