Brickell Biotech to raise $8M via additional stock sale

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) plans to raise $8 million by selling potentially millions of new shares to the open market.

The Boulder-based pharmaceutical company said it plans to use Oppenheimer & Co. (NYSE: OPY) as a broker to the broader market at the prevailing stock prices. If sold at Tuesday’s closing price of $1.16 per share, Brickell would add more than 6.89 million shares to its current amount of 9.96 million shares outstanding, potentially diluting the stock price.

Brickell’s lead product is sofpironium bromide, a purported treatment for excessive underarm sweating. It settled a lawsuit with a former collaborator in February after it allegedly engaged in multiple bad-faith actions toward developing the compound for clinical trials and eventual sale on the market.

The company previously said it could raise up to $75 million through an indefinite “shelf offering,” meaning it can fundraise via issuing new shares, options or debt.

Brickell’s stock price was flat Wednesday to stand at $1.21 per share as of noon. The Nasdaq composite market index was down 1.44%.

