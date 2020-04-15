GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado park receives prestigious national…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Colorado park receives prestigious national designation for “no trace” ethics

Castlewood Canyon State Park has been designated the 12th park in the U.S. as a Gold Standard Site by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Castlewood Canyon is located in Douglas County, east of Castle Rock. (Vic Schendel, provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Castlewood Canyon State Park has become the 12th park in the United States and the second in Colorado to receive a special designation from the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

The designation marks Castlewood Canyon as a “Gold Standard Site” for exemplifying the spirit of “leave no trace” recreation and showcasing “strong organizational commitment to the promotion of outdoor skills, ethics and stewardship in order to preserve and protect the natural landscape for generations to come,” according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The other Colorado park to receive that designation was Roxborough State Park, also located in Douglas County. Colorado and Washington are the only states with two parks on the list.

According to its website, the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics “protects the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy it responsibly … by delivering cutting-edge education and research to millions of people every year.”

Roxborough State Park achieved its gold status in 2018. Volunteer groups at both parks collaborated in the Castlewood Canyon application.

John Meyer

The Post's ski and Olympics writer, Meyer covered his 12th Games last summer in Rio de Janeiro. He has covered five World Alpine Ski Championships and more than 100 World Cup ski events. He is a member of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Colorado Running Hall of Fame. He regularly covers running and the Colorado Rapids.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
