BVSD extends in-person school closures at 7 schools to allow construction access after coronavirus closure

Seven Boulder schools with construction projects underway or starting soon will stay closed to in-person learning through the end of the school year.

The schools are Arapahoe Ridge High School; Bear Creek, Crest View, Flatirons, Foothill and University Hill elementary schools; and Mapleton Early Childhood Center. Home learning will continue for those students.

A decision on extending school closures, which started March 13 in response to concerns about spread of the coronavirus, hasn’t yet been made for the rest of the Boulder Valley School District’s 57 schools.

By state order, all Colorado schools are closed through April 30. In a letter sent to families at the affected seven schools, district officials noted in-person classes are unlikely to resume before the end of the school year at any of the schools.

“We’re trying to plan ahead,” said Rob Price, Boulder Valley’s assistant superintendent for operations.

The school construction work, which started in several schools over spring break, is part of Boulder Valley’s $576.5 million bond issue, approved by voters in 2014.

While construction is classified as an “essential” business in Colorado, Boulder Valley spokeswoman Susan Cousins said, precautions during the coronavirus outbreak mean work is taking longer to complete.

Fifty percent fewer workers can be on site at once to maintain social distancing, while cleanliness standards are more stringent. Plus, Cousins said, there are concerns that supply chain disruptions could create delays.

Accelerating construction now will help the district get ahead of the challenges so work is completed in time for schools to open in August.

“We want to make sure everything possible is done for children to return to their buildings in August,” Boulder Valley spokesman Randy Barbersaid.

At the seven affected schools, the district is coordinating a time for staff members to return to their buildings in a safe way to pack up their classrooms in preparation for construction. Students and families won’t be allowed back into the buildings, but district staff members plan to gather personal items and set up a distribution day for families.

Along with the seven schools with construction projects happening this spring, another four schools — Casey Middle, Gold Hill Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Halcyon — have projects scheduled this summer. The first three are smaller projects, while work at Halcyon, a therapeutic program for middle and high school, is expected to take 18 months.

Along with the work at schools, the district is completing major renovations to its central offices and building a central kitchen. Administrative staff members, already working from home because of the coronavirus, now will continue to work from home into August to allow construction crew access.

With the completion of those projects, the district will have only a handful of projects left to finish out its bond construction work. Remaining projects include adding air conditioning at schools that are still without it, along with renovations at New Vista High School and Boulder High’s field house.