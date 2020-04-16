CU Boulder uses 3D printers to produce PPE parts during coronavirus outbreak

While the University of Colorado Boulder has been nearly emptied — students, faculty and non-essential employees sent home to work and study remotely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic — a handful of labs are still buzzing with life.

Twenty people are running 3D printers around the clock to make personal protective equipment for nurses, doctors and health care professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

CU Boulder has printed more than 1,000 headbands used to make protective face shields, said Becky Komarek, assistant director of the CU Boulder Idea Forge.

The effort is part of Make4Covid, a statewide push to harness the power of individual makers and manufacturers to produce medical supplies.

“Because we have this fabrication technology, we’re able to really dive in where we are needed and it feels really amazing,” Komarek said. “As a public institution trying to connect with the community, this is what we should be doing right now.”

The bands are sterilized and used to assemble face shields at a separate facility. CU Boulder is also printing clips for face masks that keep them in place without looping them around the ears, Komarek said. Health care workers have reported pain and irritation from wearing the elastic bands up to 12 hours a day, and the clips are a solution.

CU Boulder senior Rachel Sharpe has spent the past three weeks trading off four-hour shifts with her twin sister, Lauren, in a campus lab to monitor 3D printers between studying and attending virtual classes.

Sharpe works in the Integrated Teaching and Learning lab on campus.

“As soon as I heard about it I started printing things on my own printer at home, even though we hadn’t gotten the okay yet, because I knew I would have to tweak the settings and I wanted to be ready to run as soon as we got the okay from campus,” Rachel Sharpe said.

The adjustment process was bumpy, she said, particularly because the printers endure some rough handling by students. The first week of production included a lot of failed prints, and the machines still need babysitting when they’re running smoothly.

“If it was an easy process, you’d be checking them every six hours, but these printers aren’t designed to be running around the clock, so we’re repairing tool heads and belts to keep the printers running as smoothly as possible,” Rachel Sharpe said.

She said she was amazed at how quickly the campus mobilized to start producing the headbands — within a day and a half of the idea being proposed, labs had the go-ahead to start printing.

“There are people risking their lives and their family’s well-being to fight this, and it’s such a helpless feeling to be at home and not be able to help,” she said. “We feel tremendous gratitude to be able to help those people who are helping our community.”

During a normal semester, Idea Forge lab engineer Byron Rudisill would be helping students debug their electronics, create circuit boards and helping them use 3D printers.

Instead, he’s running six 3D printers for 20 hours a day to make headbands for face shields.

Rudisill’s stepmother is a nurse in Colorado Springs, and he said he feels grateful he’s able to help in some way.

“I feel like we would all like to be able to help, and I’m very lucky to have the opportunity to,” he said. “When you have a lot of people contributing a little bit, it turns out to be a lot.”