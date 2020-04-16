GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Congratulations, Boulder: It’s your snowiest…

News
Boulder Area news

Congratulations, Boulder: It’s your snowiest winter on record

After another 10+ inches of snow from the most recent storm, it's now Boulder's snowiest winter on record.

Barry Vant-Hull shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of his home on Baseline Road during the snowstorm on Thursday in Boulder. The city officially set a new record for seasonal snowfall Thursday, breaking a 111-year-old record. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
After a day of heavy snowfall Thursday, it is officially Boulder’s snowiest winter on record.

Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch confirmed the second storm of the week had dumped 16.9 inches of snow at the city’s official observation site as of 6 p.m. Thursday, giving Boulder a whopping 151.2 inches since October. That breaks the 111-year-old record of 142.9 inches set in 1908-09 by more than 8 inches.

Meteorologists noted the milestone Thursday morning, after 10.5 inches of fresh snow fell overnight, making the seasonal total 144.8 inches at that time.

Kelsch said the storm brought April’s snow total to 36.5 inches. That does not come close to breaking Boulder’s record for April snow, set in 2013 with 47.6 inches.

Denver’s seasonal total is far below Boulder’s, with about 56 inches of official snow before the current storm system. But, Boulder has been boosted by heavy upslope-style snow events. Because of Boulder’s location on the edge of the foothills, easterly winds rapidly rise and efficiently condense into snow there — far more than Denver.

“This is because Boulder sits in the premier geographic location for snow, definitely the best of any ‘Plains’ city across the Front Range,” said Boulder-based meteorologist Ben Castellani of BoulderCAST. “The sharp rise of the Flatirons is the first significant obstacle easterly winds encounter.”

There are some gaps in Boulder’s official data, mainly over the course of a few months in the late 1800s and early 1900s. However, based on the National Weather Service’s metrics, this winter is now Boulder’s snowiest on record.

Boulder averages about 85 inches of snow each winter, while Denver typically gets about 57 inches.

Camera staff reporter Charlie Brennan contributed to this report.

Jason Wells, left, and his son Renan, 10, enjoy the fresh snow while sledding at Tantra Park on Thursday in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

Chris Bianchi | Meteorologist

Chris Bianchi writes weather and science for The Denver Post. He has his certification in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University, and he also holds a broadcasters' seal of approval from the National Weather Association. He works full-time as a broadcast meteorologist at WeatherNation, a national weather network headquartered in Centennial.
