Congratulations, Boulder: It’s your snowiest winter on record

After a day of heavy snowfall Thursday, it is officially Boulder’s snowiest winter on record.

Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch confirmed the second storm of the week had dumped 16.9 inches of snow at the city’s official observation site as of 6 p.m. Thursday, giving Boulder a whopping 151.2 inches since October. That breaks the 111-year-old record of 142.9 inches set in 1908-09 by more than 8 inches.

Looks like Boulder up to 10.5” from this storm – if that’s correct, it’s now officially their snowiest winter on record!#COwx pic.twitter.com/Rk4dPCOfzz — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) April 16, 2020

Meteorologists noted the milestone Thursday morning, after 10.5 inches of fresh snow fell overnight, making the seasonal total 144.8 inches at that time.

With 3" of new snow at the Boulder office this evening, this has become the 2nd snowiest season on record. With more snow expected, may move into 1st place on Thursday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/HDxgdJAh3c — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 16, 2020

Kelsch said the storm brought April’s snow total to 36.5 inches. That does not come close to breaking Boulder’s record for April snow, set in 2013 with 47.6 inches.

Denver’s seasonal total is far below Boulder’s, with about 56 inches of official snow before the current storm system. But, Boulder has been boosted by heavy upslope-style snow events. Because of Boulder’s location on the edge of the foothills, easterly winds rapidly rise and efficiently condense into snow there — far more than Denver.

“This is because Boulder sits in the premier geographic location for snow, definitely the best of any ‘Plains’ city across the Front Range,” said Boulder-based meteorologist Ben Castellani of BoulderCAST. “The sharp rise of the Flatirons is the first significant obstacle easterly winds encounter.”

There are some gaps in Boulder’s official data, mainly over the course of a few months in the late 1800s and early 1900s. However, based on the National Weather Service’s metrics, this winter is now Boulder’s snowiest on record.

Boulder averages about 85 inches of snow each winter, while Denver typically gets about 57 inches.

Camera staff reporter Charlie Brennan contributed to this report.