Boulder’s KGNU plans ‘prom night’ for seniors in lieu of traditional celebrations

Boulder’s KGNU Community Radio wants to come to the rescue of area high school seniors who are destined to miss out on their prom nights due to the coronavirus, with an alternative dance event for students of the Boulder Valley and Denver public school districts.

Slated for 6 to 9 p.m. May 2, KGNU is hosting a video-conferencing broadcast LIVE on 88.5 FM and 1390 AM, with a video guest list to include 50 senior couples dressed in formal attire. The program will feature live music provided by KGNU’s two-time Westword magazine “Best of Denver” DJ Erin Stereo. It will be chaperoned by KGNU’s Denver program manager and DJ, Deeprawk Dave Ashton. The entire event, complete with the virtual “crowning” of Prom King and Queen, is to be broadcast live on KGNU radio.

Students can register to participate on a first come first serve basis using their official DPS or BVSD email address at kgnu.org or at form.jotform.com/KGNU/gnu-prom-registration. Participants will also be able to nominate the Prom King and Queen at kgnu.org or at form.jotform.com/KGNU/gnu-prom-king-and-queen-nominations.

Parents and other community members can join in by listening to the live broadcast of this event or by streaming it online at kgnu.org.