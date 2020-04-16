GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado’s high school seniors can take…

Latest News

Colorado’s high school seniors can take the SAT for free this fall

Date not yet announced for standardized test

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado’s high school seniors will be able to take the SAT for free on a school day come fall, the Colorado Department of Education announced Thursday.

Gov. Jared Polis suspended all K-12 state testing for the remainder of the school year as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a disruption to learning with the mass closure of school buildings to prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

“Given the SAT plays an important role in the lives of Colorado’s high school students as a means of demonstrating readiness for graduation and postsecondary experiences, as well as providing scholarship opportunities, a commitment was made to investigate alternative testing options,” the state education department said in a news release.

Students unable to take the SAT on the designated school day this fall — which has not yet been announced — would likely be given a voucher to participate in a national administration of the test.

The results of the SAT would not be used for school or district accountability, which has been paused for the 2020-2021 school year, the state education department said.

An administration of the test this fall depends on adequate state funds being available, the news release said.

Elizabeth Hernandez

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Safe And Secure Senior Living

    AltaVita Memory Care Centre provides safe and secure senior living that includes an adult day program. Memory care experts ensure...
  2. Great Moving Tips

    No matter who you are or where you are from, the chances are that one day in your life you...
  3. North End Salon Is Taking Appointments Now

    Have you been Zooming and Skyping a lot recently? All this working from home is resulting in some “interesting” hair...
  4. Music Can Lift Your Spirits

    Remember: in times of loneliness, music can lift your spirits, bring joy to your heart and heal your soul. Even...
  5. We’re Really Going To Need Some Hair Care

    After all this stay-at-home time, we’re really going to need some hair care when we can get out again! Make...