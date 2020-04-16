‘We will survive’: Fans show support as CU Boulder cancels Dead & Company July concert dates at Folsom due to coronavirus

The Dead & Company will not be playing their scheduled July shows at Folsom Field, as the University of Colorado Boulder has canceled all on-campus events until August due to the new coronavirus.

The band, featuring former Grateful Dead members with singer-guitarist John Mayer, was supposed to play in Boulder on July 10 and 11, but CU Boulder determined earlier this week it would be canceling all events through July 31, including the concerts.

Campus spokesman Josh Lindenstein wrote in an email that it is possible the band will reschedule its shows for a later date.

“We’re working with the concert promoter to explore the possibility of alternative dates and options, and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” Lindenstein said.

The Boulder shows were supposed to be the band’s fifth appearance at Folsom Field since ushering in the return of live music to the venue in 2016, and was also scheduled to kickoff the band’s summer tour.

“As CU officially closed campus until the end of July, we are working with the school and artists for all possible options to reschedule,” said Don Strasburg in an email, the co-president and senior talent buyer for AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

The front page of AEG’s website indicates tickets will still be valid for any new dates, while the company is still working on what to do about possible refunds.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” the site read.

Dead & Company features three of the four surviving members of the Grateful Dead, including Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, as well as singer-songwriter John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge of Allman Brothers and Jeff Chimenti of RatDog.

The band remains the only act to play Folsom Field since 2016, and have been regulars every summer since.

But some Deadheads acknowledged the pandemic affecting Colorado and the rest of the world, and supported the decision.

“We understand and we want people to be safe and we want the band and crew to be safe too,” said Christie Martinez of Boulder. “Myself and others in the Dead community expected this. Of course we want to dance, smile and see each other. But we will do that again when it is healthy and wise to do that.”

Martinez said she herself has been dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, though she has not been able to get tested yet.

“This virus is real,” she said. “It spreads and it is killing others.”

Martinez said she would be excited to go to a rescheduled show later this year as long as it was safe to do so at the time.

“I love the band; they are my heart’s delight, I love to dance and I love the community,” she said. “It is always a joyful experience. With that said, I want to know that we are being wise and mindful of others and ourselves when we go to a show.”

Deadheads from Colorado and across the nation echoed Martinez’s sentiments.

Boulder native Robin Christ, 34, said she and her husband have attended the Boulder shows with her “original Deadhead” Boulder parents since the first Folsom show in 2016.

“Dead weekend in Boulder quickly became our most anticipated event and family bonding moment of the year,” Christ said.

But this year is different. Christ said she is “setting her privilege aside” and embracing the bigger picture.

“We all need to do our part to pull through this, and everyone has sacrificed something,” Christ said. “Canceling gatherings is the right thing to do, and it was expected.

“However, I can’t say I didn’t selfishly cling to that glimmer of hope that maybe once this all came to pass we’d be united under a summer sky, and Bobby (Weir) would come out onto the stage and ask us, ‘this has been one hell of a year, hasn’t it?’”

Christ recalled the July 5, 2019, show when the band returned to the stage after an hourlong lightning delay.

“Though we were battered by the storm, they picked up literally where they left off,” Christ said. “Only the crowd now held a sense of appreciation that comes from knowing something long-anticipated could have been canceled due to conditions far beyond our control. It makes me sad to think of what we’re missing out on this year.”

Bill Mayer, of Portland, Ore., said he and his wife have been following the Grateful Dead’s live shows since 1978, clocking in around 350 shows between 1978-1995.

Mayer, 57, said Dead & Company’s formation in 2015 reignited their love for the live shows and now they have “probably 50 or so (shows) under our belt” — Boulder being their favorite stop on the tour.

“The world needs this music, but we need to be safe first,” said Mayer, 57. “I’d much rather lose this tour now and have Bobby (Weir), Mickey (Hart) and Billy (Kreutzmann) — all in the higher-risk categories of humans — be safe and able to play for more years.”

Jeff Ivey said he and his wife have been trekking to Boulder from San Antonio since 2015 for the Folsom shows.

“It’s easily the best crowd and vibe on the tour,” said Ivey, 56. “We knew this was coming, but it’s still depressing. We’ve planned our summers around D&C shows for the last few years.”

Just like Denise Walsh, of Raleigh, N.C. Walsh said she and her husband’s vacations revolve around the shows. This year, the pair had a whole vacation planned around the Boulder shows, including an Estes Park cabin getaway, planned hikes and a reserved hotel room in Boulder.

“I’m trying to stay positive but I’m just struggling right now,” Wash, 51, said. “This trip was going to be perfect. I think I just need to grieve it. Maybe then I can let it go.”

Tom Scott and his family moved to Superior in 2019 from St. Louis, Mo., but he has been coming to the Boulder shows since 2017. The stay-at-home dad, 51, said that in lieu of presents — from Father’s Day to Christmas — his wife and sons would gift him yearly with a solo getaway to the Boulder shows instead.

“I am not surprised by this decision and have been expecting it,” said Scott. “I have many friends on the Folsom scene. I was looking forward to hosting a pre-show brunch at my family’s new Colorado home.”

But as much as this vast community may be bumming on missing a live show, they all seem to agree on prioritizing the health and safety of humanity. Christ, a Boulder High grad, said through this pandemic, the music will stand the test of time and the fans will be there supporting the band on the other side.

“We can evolve and stand together and come back stronger,” Christ said. “In (Grateful Dead’s) words, ‘We will get by. We will survive’”