CU Boulder moves more summer classes online amid coronavirus

University of Colorado Boulder will move more summer classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter from university leaders sent to campus this week.

Provost Russell Moore announced the decision to move most summer classes online on March 24. The latest announcement means classes during the July 7 – Aug. 7 term will also be online only.

A decision about the Aug. 3-20 term will be made by May 1.

Staggered announcements about summer classes is the best way to give students as much notice as possible while also following Gov. Jared Polis’ social distancing orders, said Dan Jones, associate vice chancellor for integrity, safety and compliance.

“We really thought this was the best approach to ensure we protect the campus community,” Jones said. “Even though the governor’s orders take us through this month, we expect there will still be a need for social distancing for some time after that.”

The letter from Moore and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke also announced a hiring freeze and further restrictions on building access and university-sponsored travel.

CU Boulder has implemented “a temporary pause on new hiring and promotions,” Moore and O’Rourke wrote, except for positions that are critical.

The university already suspended all foreign and domestic travel in March, and that restriction will remain in effect until further notice. The campus is also further restricting building access as of 5 p.m. Friday so that only people with after-hours and weekend access will be able to enter buildings during the day.

Most buildings on campus have been closed to the public since March, when most on-campus activities were cancelled or moved online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CU Boulder leaders are also considering the next steps for the fall semester and returning to somewhat normal campus operations.

What campus life looks like in August will depend on state and local requirements about social distancing and status of the coronavirus pandemic, Jones said.

“It’s important to know that while public health officials are optimistic in terms of where we’re at today, and it’s good to see the curve is flattening, it’s flattening because people are taking the right steps to engage in social distancing and that’s the way we will continue to have to work our way through this,” Jones said.