Forget Amazon: Longmont-based online gift company offering quality, artisan-made face masks

With multiple stores closing in response to COVID-19, more shoppers are taking to the web to keep pantries stocked.

Longmont-based Colorado Crafted specializes in curated boxes filled with state-sourced artisan-made goods. With the recent pandemic, Colorado Crafted seized the opportunity to offer consumers hand-made face masks by a local artist.

“When Gov. Polis announced that we should be wearing face masks, we didn’t know where to go to get one at first,” said Sarah Welle, owner of Colorado Crafted. Welle said local crafter Daniella Bohill came to mind, so she pinged her to see if she was thinking of making masks. “She was, and created a few really nice ones for us and our families within a day. Once that happened, we realized that there might be other people who needed masks and who wanted to support local, rather than ordering more stuff on Amazon.”

Before the pandemic, Bohill, a mom of three, was creating items like scrunchies, deer-patterned napkins and cat-shaped pillows.

“I was making hand-knit beanies for adults, kids and babies, as well as custom bonnets with animal ears for babies and toddlers,” said Bohill, owner of Bramble, an Etsy shop featuring handmade reusable items. “I had some plans for spring to make various items related to exploring the outdoors — that’s on hold for now, but still something I am hoping to release down the road.”

Currently, Bohill’s days are filled with homeschooling and clocking hours at her sewing machine.

“At first I was just focused on making masks for myself and my family, that expanded to friends, and then it just made sense to open up to a larger circle,” Bohill said.

In addition to Bohill’s masks possessing the same colorful flair she incorporates into her other accessories, they are also designed to hold up and are constructed from quality material.

“I researched all the different masks and patterns that were recommended and decided that of all the potential features, having something that was fully washable and included the pocket for a filter was the best option,” Bohill said. “It means my masks can be disinfected properly and are nice and thick.”

As the weeks go on, Bohill said she will be experimenting with the fit and making sure to offer masks that are comfortable and designed for folks of all ages.

“I am also making a more fitted style, as I think that works best for kids,” Bohill said. “I started making those with elastic but have moved to handmade ribbon, as elastic is almost as hard to find as toilet paper these days.”

From pink bananas to sophisticated black-and-white stripes, the range of patterned cloth she utilizes appeals to a variety of styles.

“As for making the masks look good, I think that is essential,” Bohill said. “Anything that helps make wearing masks more normalized is a good thing.”

Bohill’s masks have been selling well as part of the boxes by Colorado Crafted and on her Etsy page. Lately, the talented crafter said she isn’t above hopping in her car and making a personal delivery if the recipient is within city limits.

“I decided to do local drop-offs within Longmont because it just seemed like the right thing to do, and it gave me a chance to get out of my house,” Bohill said. “Of course I wear one of my masks while I do it. I get to check up on the neighborhoods in my community, which I appreciate.”

With a number of folks loading up virtual carts, Colorado Crafted has seen a spike in purchases of other items they offer, in addition to the new masks by Bohill.

“We have noticed an increase in sales since the stay-at-home order — especially lots of really thoughtful and heartfelt care packages, as well as birthday gifts for people who were meant to celebrate together, but had to cancel those plans,” Welle said.

The company’s Colorado Care Package, is a curated collection featuring handcrafted soaps by Spinster Sisters Co., of Golden, and Spiced Cookie Butter Truffles by Boulder’s Daydream Dessert.

“Some of the products that have been popular include a sampler of locally-made teas, peanut butter cups by Chocolove, a Rocky Mountain candle — inspired by the national park, and made by Elsewhere Candle Co. and Peak playing cards, which are special because each card represents a different fourteener, with minimal line-art design displaying its shape and elevation.”

While Welle admits to having some apprehension that coincides with being a small business owner at this time, she is mostly grateful that — unlike brick-and-mortar stores that were forced to temporarily shutter — she has been able to stay open.

“We are absolutely feeling the stress, but overall we feel very fortunate that our situation makes it possible for us to continue to safely operate while also directly supporting so many other small local businesses,” Welle said.

What officially launched in 2013 as a modest site, with just less than eight items, has evolved into a successful online shop offering savory snacks, artisanal sweets and various swag as it comes to market. In addition to providing the public with a bevy of items, Colorado Crafted acts as a promotional platform by highlighting the work of artisans to potential patrons.

“Today we have over 70 different products and are regularly finding new makers that we’re excited about including in our lineup,” Welle said. “We love supporting small businesses that are just starting out and helping them get a little extra exposure. And, it’s such a win-win because our customers love to learn about all the new products being created within Colorado.”

On Colorado Crafted’s site, shoppers can create custom boxes filled with all contents from the city in which they reside. From enamel campfire mugs to bottles of hot sauce, distinct items from both Longmont and Boulder are available to purchase.

“Many of the artisans we work with are struggling, just like so many of us and we’re all looking for ways to help each other out and support our local community,” Welle said. “We love our model because almost 100% of the dollars spent on our website stays directly in the Colorado community. We even source our packaging, gift notes and stickers here in Colorado.”

“I am just grateful that I have a skill that can be used to help people stay as safe as they can be during this pandemic,” Bohill added. “Making masks keeps me busy, and makes me feel useful, so my plan is to continue making them as long as they are needed.”