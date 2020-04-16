GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lyons restores electrical power after daylong outage

LYONS, CO – MARCH 23:A nearly empty Main Street in Lyons on March 23, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Editor’s note: A 6 p.m. update from Lyons stated that power had been restored. This article has been updated to reflect this.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Lyons town crews restored power after what it called a “significant” daylong outage that left many residents and businesses without power.

In order to safely repair a main line on the east side of town, crews had to completely shut off power for two to three hours.

“We wanted to update you that we believe the significant power outage that we all experienced today has been fixed. Staff has checked in multiple areas where we were aware of outages and those areas have all been restored,” the town announced in a Facebook page update.

The original release did not reveal the extent of the outages or how long the outages had been occurring, although homeowners reported power being out since before dawn.

