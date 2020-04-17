Whitlow wins Mead mayoral race, but recount could be triggered in trustee race

Amended unofficial results were released Thursday for Mead’s town elections, and after outstanding ballots were counted, incumbent Colleen Whitlow won a close mayoral race, while Steve Fox, current Trustee Debbie Brodhead and Chris Cartwright won an even closer one for three board of trustees seats, which could see a recount.

Whitlow came away with 644 votes, while her challenger, Gerry Torres, netted 636. In the trustee race, Fox received 870 votes, Brodhead received 708, Cartwright received 706, and Janet Torres received 702.

“It does appear that the trustee vote is close enough to trigger a recount,” Town Clerk Mary Strutt said in an email to candidates. “I want to express my gratitude to the election judges for their hard work, perseverance and integrity. They worked through a pandemic and showed up after a snowstorm.”

Following election day, the initial results in both races also showed thin margins, and with 44 ballots left to be counted, only Fox separated himself enough to be declared a winner.

As additional ballots were counted over the past week, Cartwright managed to eclipse Janet Torres, who had initially found herself in the top three in the board of trustees race.

The amended unofficial results released Thursday also confirmed that a ballot issue asking voters to increase Mead’s lodging tax by $4 per night to $6 per night failed, with 543 voting in favor and 740 voting against.

A ballot question asking voters whether Mead should change its election date from April to November also passed overwhelmingly, according to Thursday’s results, with 1,082 voting in favor and 196 voting against it.