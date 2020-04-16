NewsBoulder Area news Photos: Boulder Breaks All-Time Snowiest Winter Record Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Sawyer Wells, 14, left, and his brother Renan, 10, enjoy the fresh snow while sledding at Tantra Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer) Barry Vant-Hull shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of his home on Baseline Road during the snowstorm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer) A man and his dog walk across Table Mesa Boulevard during the snowstorm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer) Rachel Rea, of Boulder, cuts some fresh tracks on her snowboard while enjoying the fresh snow at Tantra Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer) Macario Soto uses a snowblower to clear snow from the sidewalk on Baseline Road during the snowstorm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer) Jason Wells, left, and his son Renan, 10, enjoy the fresh snow while sledding at Tantra Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer) Show Caption of Buy images from this galleryExpandBy Jeremy Papasso | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: April 16, 2020 at 11:28 a.m. | UPDATED: April 16, 2020 at 11:28 a.m.