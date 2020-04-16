GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Boulder Breaks All-Time Snowiest Winter…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: Boulder Breaks All-Time Snowiest Winter Record

  • Sawyer Wells, 14, left, and his brother Renan, 10, enjoy the fresh snow while sledding at Tantra Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Barry Vant-Hull shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of his home on Baseline Road during the snowstorm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A man and his dog walk across Table Mesa Boulevard during the snowstorm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Rachel Rea, of Boulder, cuts some fresh tracks on her snowboard while enjoying the fresh snow at Tantra Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Macario Soto uses a snowblower to clear snow from the sidewalk on Baseline Road during the snowstorm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jason Wells, left, and his son Renan, 10, enjoy the fresh snow while sledding at Tantra Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
