Standley Lake bald eagle hatchling, remaining eggs not expected to survive after imposter attack

The highly scrutinized family dynamics of a bald eagle nest at Standley Lake Regional Park and Wildlife Refuge have taken another unfortunate turn.

Two eggs and one hatchling are not expected to survive, a park official confirmed Wednesday, after an imposter bald eagle known as a “floater” attacked the Westminster nest last week and forced out the mother eagle. She remains missing with her health status unknown.

The father bald eagle initially accepted the floater, who is suspected to have either injured or killed the mother, but their forced union has since fared poorly.

Lexie Martinez, the park naturalist, said the bald eagles squabbled briefly and the eggs were left partially uncovered. One egg surpassed its 40-day incubation period and is not expected to hatch.

On Easter Sunday, one eaglet’s hatching was a major cause for celebration among thousands of online viewers watching a live-streamed web feed of the nest. Their joy was short-lived, though, when a pair of bald eagles later infiltrated the nest Monday night. Chaos followed.

The father bald eagle left the hatchling and two eggs behind to engage the new intruders, whose identities are uncertain because the park does not use bands. The father vacated the nest for roughly two hours during bitter cold weather, Martinez said, and the hatchling did not survive. Martinez added that it is possible the initial floater played a role in the attack.

One egg remains within its 40-day incubation period and still might hatch. But odds are slim.

“Based on dad’s behavior and the lack of incubation, we think that the third egg probably isn’t viable,” Martinez said. “He hasn’t done a real good job of covering them back up.”

The father bald eagle’s resistance to the floater makes park officials hopeful the mother is alive and in the area. Crews initially ground-searched for her, came up empty, and were called off upon request of Colorado Parks and Wildlife with an increase of reported bald eagle activity in the area.

“Nothing is absolute at this point,” Martinez said. “The last egg could still hatch. We’ll find out something by the end of the week. “

Despite the destruction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises Coloradans to let nature take its course and not intervene. This Standley Lake saga is not uncommon in the animal kingdom and floater bald eagles do whatever it takes to survive after the loss of a nest or mate, Martinez said.

The best way to actually help the bald eagle population in Colorado?

Donate to wildlife conservation groups — such as the American Eagle Foundation — that specialize in keeping bald eagle populations thriving across the county. Or support eagles’ environment through countless charities and initiatives that promote wetlands and open space protections.

