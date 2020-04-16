Boulder sees a foot of snow, with more expected today

Boulder saw almost a foot of snow fall during an overnight snowstorm and could see another 7 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service.

Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch reported Boulder had received 11.6 inches of snow as of 6:40 a.m. today.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 27 and an overnight low of 15, with 3 to 7 inches of snow expected.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 27.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 32, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 33, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.