Boulder sees a foot of snow, with more expected today

Boulder saw almost a foot of snow fall during an overnight snowstorm and could see another 7 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service.
Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch reported Boulder had received 11.6 inches of snow as of 6:40 a.m. today.
Boulder climate station 6:40 am, 11.6” snow, 1.05” liquid #boulderwx #cowx
— Matthew Kelsch (@mattkelsch) April 16, 2020
Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 27 and an overnight low of 15, with 3 to 7 inches of snow expected.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 27.
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 32, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 33, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.
