GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder sees a foot of snow, with more expected…

Latest News

Boulder sees a foot of snow, with more expected today

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder saw almost a foot of snow fall during an overnight snowstorm and could see another 7 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service.

Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch reported Boulder had received 11.6 inches of snow as of 6:40 a.m. today.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 27 and an overnight low of 15, with 3 to 7 inches of snow expected.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 27.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 32, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 33, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest News

  1. North End Salon Is Taking Appointments Now

    Have you been Zooming and Skyping a lot recently? All this working from home is resulting in some “interesting” hair...
  2. Music Can Lift Your Spirits

    Remember: in times of loneliness, music can lift your spirits, bring joy to your heart and heal your soul. Even...
  3. We’re Really Going To Need Some Hair Care

    After all this stay-at-home time, we’re really going to need some hair care when we can get out again! Make...
  4. A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Commemorating the life of a departed loved one helps family members and friends pay a respectful farewell. Greenwood & Myers...
  5. Remodeled Habitat Apartments

    Spending a lot of time at home lately? And tired of looking at the same old boring walls? Make a...