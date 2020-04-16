Why some Colorado state parks are staffing gate entrances again

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has resumed staffing guard stations at Chatfield and Cherry Creek state parks during times of high use, four weeks after closing visitors centers and removing personnel from entrance gates in response to the novel coronavirus.

The reason: By attempting to solve a problem, it created another one. Visitors were able to purchase passes using credit cards or debit cards at kiosks, but connectivity issues for the self-serve machines and long lines compromised social distancing.

“Because of the visitation increases we’ve seen across the system, but certainly at those two specific parks, the decision was made to again staff the entrances at Cherry Creek and Chatfield State Parks for the safety of our guests by eliminating the need for people leaving their cars to access kiosks and potentially violating the six-foot social distancing rules,” said CPW spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell.

CPW personnel at entrance gates will be wearing personal protective gear and maintain social distancing “to the highest degree possible,” according to a news release announcing the decision.

“This gives us the ability to provide direct messaging to our customers, provide better customer service at the entrances, and allow for proper social distancing by avoiding the crowded interactions at the pay stations,” CPW Northeast Region manager Mark Leslie said in the release.

CPW managers may close other park areas that tend to concentrate groups of people, such as fishing piers. Narrow trails or boat launches also could be closed.

