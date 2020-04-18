Electro Rent employees furloughed nationwide, including in Boulder

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

BOULDER — Electro Rent Corp., a California-based lessor of electronic measurement and testing devices, will furlough 33 employees across the country, including one in Boulder, according to WARN Act documents recently submitted to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Notices under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act generally are required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

Furloughed employees will be on unpaid leave from Friday through June 16, according to the filing.

Electro Rent’s WARN notice does not specify the position of the Boulder worker furloughed.

