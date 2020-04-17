Colorado’s expanded unemployment system, $600 CARES Act payments will launch Monday

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Monday will begin accepting applications for the new pandemic unemployment assistance program that extends benefits to a range of previously uncovered workers and people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

It will also begin paying out the $600 per week in expanded benefits to unemployed people. Both programs were funded through the CARES Act.

The update — which has been eagerly awaited by self-employed people, independent contractors and people who depended on gig work for their income — will make Colorado among the first states to start paying benefits created by the massive federal stimulus bill, state officials said Friday.

After creating a new claims system independent from the one that processes applications for Colorado’s standard unemployment insurance program, the labor department is hopeful it will be able to handle the needs of the expanded worker groups.

It not clear how many people will apply. More than 231,000 Coloradans have applied for unemployment support in the past four weeks as the new coronavirus causes unprecedented damage to the world economy.

“We don’t know what the volume will look like into our new system because not only do we not know how many gig workers are out there, we don’t know how many of them will apply for unemployment,” Joe Barela, the state labor department’s executive director, said in a news release. “But we have expanded tools and on Monday will have systems in place to begin taking these applications and provide other resources.”

Pandemic unemployment payments can be backdated to Feb. 2, according to Jeff Fitzgerald, the state’s unemployment insurance director. Applicants are being asked to provide their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

Once people apply, Fitzgerald expects processing to take about 24 hours, then those approved for benefits will be able to request payments for prior weeks. Within a few business days, people should have access to money either through direct deposit into their bank accounts or via a state-issued debit card. Direct deposit is the fastest way to access the money, Fitzgerald said.

People can receive pandemic unemployment support for up to 39 weeks, 13 weeks longer than the state’s system typically allows. Those who have recently run out of state benefits are being instructed to continue requesting payments every two weeks through the state’s system until the extended support kicks in. Those who have used all of their benefits and stopped requesting payments may have to open new claims through the pandemic unemployment system, state officials say.

The $600-per-week additional payments set up through the CARES Act will be paid retroactively to dating back to March 29 and run through the week of July 25, Fitzgerald said. Coloradans who have already been approved for state claims will not have to take any extra steps to get the $600 payments. They will see retroactive payments on their accounts starting next week, according to Friday’s release.

People that qualify for pandemic unemployment assistance, according to the state’s website include:

Anyone who is self-employed, an independent contractor, a gig worker or an otherwise non-traditional employee

Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or living with someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Anyone providing care for someone in their household or serving as the primary caregiver for a child or other household member person who is unable to go to school or another facility because of COVID-19

Anyone who cannot go to work because of government public health orders

Anyone advised to self-quarantine by a health care provider

Anyone scheduled to start a new job that never began because of COVID-19

Anyone who has become the primary source of income in a household because someone died of COVID-19

Anyone who quit their job because of COVID-19

The state is holding virtual town halls covering the expanded benefits and other issues around unemployment insurance on Monday, an English language meeting that starts at 9:15 a.m. and one for Spanish speakers at 11:30 a.m. Expected topics include questions around the state’s distribution of personal identification numbers needed to request payments. To register for either event, visit colorado.gov/cdle/unemployment.

The labor department will also launch a second unemployment call center on Monday dedicated to CARES Act benefits. It will be staffed by a team of 80 workers, Friday’s news release said.

Additional details about the new filing system will be released on Sunday, officials said.