FLEX bus service ends Saturday

Effective Saturday, FLEX passenger bus service between Fort Collins and Boulder will be suspended due to declining ridership, Longmont officials announced Friday.

Transfort, the Fort Collins-based public transit operator of the FLEX, said it is temporarily reducing a number of its service levels, including the FLEX regional route that connects Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont and Boulder.

Longmont offiicials said the suspensions are the result of an 83% decrease in ridership Transfort has reported throughout its system after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and that the suspensions follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines to discourage travel between communities.

FLEX service between Fort Collins and Longmont was launched in June 2010 and expanded from Longmont to points in Boulder in January 2016.

Sites for FLEX passengers to transfer to the Regional Transportation District’s bus system have been available in Longmont and Boulder, although those passengers have had to pay fares or use passes to board the RTD buses.