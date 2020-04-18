GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Gaia goes virtual for annual meeting of…

News
Business

Gaia goes virtual for annual meeting of shareholders

LOUISVILLE —  Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) has shifted its annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for April 23 from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting.

The change was made because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The annual meeting will occur at the same time as originally scheduled, 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

Shareholders of Gaia who were shareholders of record as of Feb. 28 are entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting.

The meeting will be conducted virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GAIA2020. Shareholders will need to sign in using a control number that was included in a proxy card, voting-instruction form or other notice received from the company.

Gaia provides video-streaming services and products, with curated content on yoga, alternative healing and other channels.

