Longmont defers citywide spring street sweeping

News

LONGMONT, CO – APRIL 2, 2020: Looking down an empty Main Street south of 4th Street in Longmont on April 2, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/ Staff Photographer)
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Longmont’s annual spring street sweeping program, originally set to begin next week, has been deferred to a yet-to-be-decided future date, city officials announced.

The citywide street sweeping removal of dirt, debris and pollutants that commonly build up during the winter months “will be rescheduled at a later time,” officials said in a news release.

Bob Alllen, director of operations for the city’s Department of Public Works and Natural Resources, said in a Friday interview that the delay has been made as a potential cost-cutting measure in light of the financial impacts the city is experiencing due to lower tax revenues resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Depending on how long health directives for the closings of certain businesses and stay-at-home orders remain in place — and the city street-fund budget revenue drops that result — Longmont may proceed with the sweeping program at a later date, Allen said.

He said the spring sweeping program typically costs up to about $80,000, including the $10,000 to $20,000 in expenses for three city-staffed sweeping machines and their crews and about $60,000 for private contractors hired to assist with the program.

Information about Longmont’s street sweeping program can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yyu4thhj.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
