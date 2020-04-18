GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

OEDIT contributes $127K to artist relief fund

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Colorado Creative Industries division will contribute $127,500 to the Colorado Artist Relief Fund to support artists, musicians and other creatives  financially impacted by COVID-19.

“Arts and culture makes up 4.5% of the state’s GDP,” Margaret Hunt, director of Colorado Creative Industries, said in a press release. “It is important for Colorado’s creative workers to have access to essential funding during this economic interruption and these grants of up to $1,000 will help cover basic needs such as food, rent, medical costs and childcare.”

The grants are being made available on a rolling basis to individual artists in all media who live in Colorado and whose incomes have been adversely affected by the pandemic due to cancellation of events, classes, performances and other creative work. The Colorado Artist Relief Fund prioritizes lower-income artists and artists who have no other source of income.

CCI has partnered with RedLine Contemporary Arts Center to seek business and philanthropic donations to expand its funding capacity and increase its reach. Individual donations of $5,000 or less can be made on the RedLine website.

Applicants should visit https://redlineart.submittable.com/submit to apply. Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

