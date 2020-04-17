Sunny and a high of 46 today in Boulder

Starting today, Boulder is heading into a more springlike weather pattern with warmer temperatures and some rain expected this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 46 and an overnight low of 27.
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 33, with a 30% chance of rain and snow.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 34, with a 20% chance of rain.
Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 61 and an overnight low of 38, with a 10 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here