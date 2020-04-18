Volunteers sought in Boulder County to serve homeless during coronavirus crisis

As many as 50 volunteers are needed to help staff multiple shelters for those experiencing homelessness in Boulder County, including the COVID-19 Recovery Center that was opened in Boulder last month.

Assistance is needed by Homeless Solutions for Boulder County from those willing to help with checking in clients, dispensing bedding and shower essentials, serving food, monitoring common areas such as showers and parking lot areas, and aiding in health screens as needed at a number of facilities across the county.

Homeless Solutions for Boulder County is a coalition of multiple government entities including Boulder County, the cities of Boulder and Longmont, along with nonprofits Bridge House Path to Home, Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement, and Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. An initial call for help in this effort was met by a surge of 15 to 20 people who are consistent in their volunteerism, officials said.

The coalition is soliciting a helping hand from volunteers at multiple homeless shelter locations in Longmont and Boulder, and at the COVID-19 Recovery Center, which opened March 20 at the East Boulder Community Center, in order to serve those experiencing homeless who appear to show symptoms of the virus and who will require further testing.

“The shelters and CRC serve our most vulnerable population and we understand that this is an ongoing need, especially in time of COVID-19 where we stood up the CRC,” Heidi Grove, systems manager for Homeless Solutions for Boulder County, wrote in an email.

“The screenings of those eligible to volunteer already limit the pool of those who can in this capacity during COVID-19. As a result, we are looking for volunteers with low-risk and without underlying health conditions.”

The statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis, currently effective through April 26, adds a definite wrinkle to the drive to find people to pitch in, she acknowledged.

“There is a lot of confusion with the stay-at-home orders in place and whether or not folks should be volunteering,” Grove said. “We’ve made an effort to explain this is a critical, essential services need if community members are interested in giving their time to volunteer at these locations. We follow Public Health guidance, and screen our volunteers closely so that we do not jeopardize anyone’s health or safety during COVID-19.”

Those wishing to volunteer at any one of the shelters or at the COVID-19 Recovery Center can sign up at helpcoloradonow.org. Volunteers will be connected to Boulder County’s Volunteer Management team within the Boulder County Emergency Operations Center.

Statistics on the number of those experiencing homeless in Boulder County can be difficult to pinpoint. But Grove said that 2019 point in time data for Boulder County showed that 623 individuals and families were experiencing homelessness on a given day in January. Currently, there are about 230-plus individuals being served at the shelters and the COVID-19 center, she said, although that number changes on a daily basis and doesn’t include domestic violence, unaccompanied minors or family homelessness.