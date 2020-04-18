Widespread coronavirus testing, key to lifting restrictions, not yet in reach for Boulder County

Under the three-phase plan laid out by Gov. Jared Polis for the lifting of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, a key part of reaching the next stage is more widespread availability for testing.

Friday, a spokesperson for the Boulder County Public Health department said that at the local level — and likely, beyond Boulder County — that’s still an unmet need.

“The answer is, we don’t know,” county public health spokesperson Chana Goussetissaid, asked when testing will be sufficient to meet the governor’s criteria.

“We have been working for weeks and weeks and weeks to identify who has tests, how many tests do they have, who are they testing, and what we see is there is very little supply,” she said. “And that is mostly related to lack of availability of swabs and the viral medium for the tests. That continues to be the issue.”

Polis on Wednesday outlined three phases that will shape decisions on how the state might return to something resembling a normal life. The first, “urgent” phase, which is ongoing, is most dramatically manifest by the stay-at-home order, to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Polis labeled the second phase, in which some restrictions can be lifted, as representing stabilization, which might last many months, and said one of the requirements to get there will be increased capacity in testing for COVID-19.

Asked how the determination will be made as to what level of testing is sufficient, a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment official on Friday said only, “The governor will use data to inform decisions about how the state will move forward in a safe way.”

The third phase of the government’s plan, recovery — which would enable the lifting of all restrictions — is attainable only through a vaccine, which could be as much as a year away, or through a cure, or herd immunity, meaning a significant portion of the population has been infected, the governor has said.

As for what comprehensive testing in Boulder County will look like, Goussetis said that picture is still taking shape.

“Our plan for the community is to have hospitals and clinics have testing available there, so residents can go to a hospital or their primary caregiver to be tested, if they are symptomatic,” Goussetis said.

“Ideally, we would love to be able to test everyone, but we just don’t know how realistic that is. At this point our understanding is the governor’s office is managing procurement of swabs and viral medium for the tests.”

She said county health officials are also in touch with the University of Colorado Anschutz medical campus, exploring the question of whether it could produce supplies of the viral medium needed for COVID-19 testing.

Taking lead from the state

Kelly Tracer, a spokesperson for UCHealth’s Long’s Peak Hospital, wrote in an email Friday that “As UCHealth expands our COVID-19 testing capability, we continue to assess our ability to open testing to more patient populations. We are now collecting specimens from health care workers, first responders, hospitalized patients, immunocompromised patients and symptomatic ambulatory patients.”

She said all patients seeking to be tested will need an order from a UCHealth provider before the specimen collection can be conducted.

“Availability of testing and the time it takes to get results are improving. Last month, UCHealth launched our in-house testing capabilities at University of Colorado Hospital. Since then, the testing capabilities have expanded to several other UCHealth locations. Our labs are now able to return results in 24-48 hours,” Tracer said.

At Boulder Community Health, spokesman Rich Sheehan said in a statement that the system is taking its lead from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on how to prioritize testing.

“Based on that guidance, Boulder Community Health currently prioritizes testing for patients who require hospitalization, pregnant women when admitted for delivery, health care workers and first responders,” Sheehan said. “We are now developing plans to extend testing to prescreen surgical patients and outpatients who are immune compromised with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath or fever.”

A move to broaden community testing, to support expanded economic activity in the county “would stress our currently adequate but limited inventories of testing supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment),” he said.

“BCH needs to safeguard these supplies to maintain our ability to care for those groups for whom we are currently providing testing — critically ill patients in need of hospitalization, health care workers, first responders and pregnant women who have been admitted for delivery.”

Sheehan said BCH would “welcome any support the state and federal governments could provide in that area.”

‘A little frustrating’

Two doctors at Rocky Mountain Regenerative Medicine in Boulder on Friday said they are already testing for COVID-19 and for antibodies indicating that a person has had the coronavarius and developed a level of immunity, the first by swab, the second by a blood draw. The antibody test, they said, has a sensitivity rate of 89%, and a specificity rate — which calculates how well a test determines who has a disease — of 98%.

“We’re both emergency room physicians, and we’re seeing a lot of the messaging trickling down to us from federal or state level,” said Dr. Khoshal Latifzai. “We do hear this message that there’s a shortage of tests, and that there are these antibody tests right around the corner, but we’re not there yet.

“It’s a little frustrating because we are a private practice because we do have those tests available to us.”

The doctors, who have had to furlough their nurse and front office staffer, said they have been stocking the COVID-19 tests five at a time. They are confident they can “ramp up” their supply as needed, and that they already have a plenitude of antibody tests on hand. The doctors advise they do not take insurance.

If you think you have COVID-19

Isolate yourself at home. Do not go out in public since COVID-19 is extremely contagious and there is no cure. Do not go to the pharmacy or the grocery store. Ask healthy people to get you what you need. Quarantine yourself at home for at least 14 days. If you need help from your medical provider, call your primary care provider to set up a Virtual Visit. Most people at home will not be tested because a positive test for COVID-19 will not change the treatment plan.

Source: UCHealth