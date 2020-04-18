GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado confirms 411 coronavirus-related deaths while recoveries continue to climb

A face shield mask hangs outside a patients door at Parker Adventist Hospital in the COVID-19 Unit as the hospital work to help patients during coronavirus pandemic on April 16, 2020 in Parker.
By | stabachnik@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
At least 411 people have died from complications of the novel coronavirus in Colorado, as deaths from the respiratory illness continue to rise even as the state inches closer to partially reopening.

There have been 1,797 people hospitalized since the outbreak entered the state last month, but only 843 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the illness as of Friday night, state data shows. At least 230 people since Friday either went home or were transferred to a lower level of care, like a rehabilitation facility.

More than 9,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness causes by the virus — though health officials have said this number only represents around 30% of actual positive cases in the state.

Health officials also confirmed 107 outbreaks at contained facilities such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities and factories — seven more than the previous day. Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced more oversight and resources will be dedicated toward preventing and curtailing outbreaks at these facilities.

The state health department announces new totals daily of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what’s reported up from Colorado’s counties; though the deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred any time in the past and are just now being reported to the state.

The 411 deaths were 20 higher than reported on Friday.

 

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 
