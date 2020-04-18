Fire destroys barn on Boulder open space

A fire that officials said does not appear to have been suspicious destroyed a barn Friday evening in unincorporated Boulder County.

A news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a report was received about 5 p.m. Friday of a barn on fire on city of Boulder Open Space, located in the 6000 block of South Boulder Road.

Firefighters with the Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District, Louisville Fire Department, Lafayette Fire Department, and the Boulder Rural Fire Department, all responded, along with rangers from the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to only the barn, but the barn was declared a total loss. The cause if the fire is unknown, the release stated, but does not appear to be suspicious. The barn was unoccupied when the fire started. No injuries were reported.